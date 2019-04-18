TOO SHORT, E-40: StarIn New Bay Area Hip-Hop Doc [VIDEO]

NBC’s Bay Area affiliate has a documentary coming this month all about the local hip-hop scene.

Culture of Hip-Hop is a one-hour documentary that will include interviews with Bay Area OGs like Too Short and E-40. The special will also feature the next generation artists they’ve inspired, like G-Eazy, Saweetie, Kamaiyah and Nef the Pharaoh. DJs Big Von and Chuy Gomez, and hip-hop historian Davey D pop up as well.

Culture of Hip-Hop premieres on Saturday, April 27th.

Fasho Thoughts:

The new doc is part of the “Bay Area Revelations” series.

Why aren’t more local stations trying to document the culture like this?

Hopefully this whole thing will pop up online after, so everyone gets a chance to watch the musical history lesson.

Can you really do a whole region justice in just an hour — really, more like 42-44 minutes when you figure in commercials?

