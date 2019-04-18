CLOSE
TOO SHORT, E-40: StarIn New Bay Area Hip-Hop Doc [VIDEO]

NBC’s Bay Area affiliate has a documentary coming this month all about the local hip-hop scene.

Culture of Hip-Hop is a one-hour documentary that will include interviews with Bay Area OGs like Too Short and E-40. The special will also feature the next generation artists they’ve inspired, like G-EazySaweetie, Kamaiyah and Nef the Pharaoh. DJs Big Von and Chuy Gomez, and hip-hop historian Davey D pop up as well.

Culture of Hip-Hop premieres on Saturday, April 27th.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The new doc is part of the “Bay Area Revelations” series.
  • Why aren’t more local stations trying to document the culture like this?
  • Hopefully this whole thing will pop up online after, so everyone gets a chance to watch the musical history lesson.
  • Can you really do a whole region justice in just an hour — really, more like 42-44 minutes when you figure in commercials?
