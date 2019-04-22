So Kanye West’s newish Sunday Service mini-concerts have become quite the staple for Mr. West. Over Easter weekend he delivered a snippet of a brand new song, check out the write-up from HotNewHipHop down below.
VIA | HotNewHipHop
INDIO, CA – Kanye West premiered some new music during his Sunday Service event at the 2019 Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival. Yeezy unveiled a track titled “Water,” which featured lyrics such as “Might not be as perfect as Christ, but we’re made up of 90 percent water.”
The song was part of a set containing multiple hits from Kanye’s discography, including “Ultralight Beam” and “Jesus Walks.” Chance The Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, DMX, Teyana Taylor and Kid Cudi were among those who joined Yeezy at his Coachella edition of Sunday Service.
Kanye West Debuts New Song “Water” At Coachella Sunday Service was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com