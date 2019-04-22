Kanye West Debuts New Song “Water” At Coachella Sunday Service

So Kanye West’s newish Sunday Service mini-concerts have become quite the staple for Mr. West. Over Easter weekend he delivered a snippet of a brand new song, check out the write-up from HotNewHipHop down below.

VIA | HotNewHipHop

INDIO, CA – Kanye West premiered some new music during his Sunday Service event at the 2019 Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival. Yeezy unveiled a track titled “Water,” which featured lyrics such as “Might not be as perfect as Christ, but we’re made up of 90 percent water.”

The song was part of a set containing multiple hits from Kanye’s discography, including “Ultralight Beam” and “Jesus Walks.” Chance The Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, DMX, Teyana Taylor and Kid Cudi were among those who joined Yeezy at his Coachella edition of Sunday Service.

“Water” could be a preview of Kanye’s oft-delayed album Yandhi , which still doesn’t have a release date.

Written By: Matty Willz Posted 10 hours ago

