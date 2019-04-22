CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Kanye West Debuts New Song “Water” At Coachella Sunday Service

1 reads
Leave a comment

So Kanye West’s newish Sunday Service mini-concerts have become quite the staple for Mr. West. Over Easter weekend he delivered a snippet of a brand new song, check out the write-up from HotNewHipHop down below.

VIA | HotNewHipHop

INDIO, CA – Kanye West premiered some new music during his Sunday Service event at the 2019 Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival. Yeezy unveiled a track titled “Water,” which featured lyrics such as “Might not be as perfect as Christ, but we’re made up of 90 percent water.”

The song was part of a set containing multiple hits from Kanye’s discography, including “Ultralight Beam” and “Jesus Walks.” Chance The Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, DMX, Teyana Taylor and Kid Cudi were among those who joined Yeezy at his Coachella edition of Sunday Service.

“Water” could be a preview of Kanye’s oft-delayed album Yandhi, which still doesn’t have a release date.

 

Kanye West Debuts New Song “Water” At Coachella Sunday Service was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close