Bootleg Movie Review: Best Of Enemies

This week’s movie review is a very serious one. Oleebo saw Best of Enemies which takes place in North Carolina in the 1970s during school integration. It stars staring Taraji P. Henson and he says the movie features lots “overacting.” It was a movie that he says it’s hard to believe but the subject was a good one.

Posted 17 hours ago

