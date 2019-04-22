Jazzy Report: Our Activity Level Decreases At 7-Years-Old

People tend to think of kids and teenagers as very active and energetic. But, a new study found that a person’s activity level decreases dramatically at just 7-years-old. Kids reportedly become lazier when they start school and teenagers are the most likely to stop playing sports that they once enjoyed.

