NeNe Choked, Scratched & Cracked A Cameraman’s Tooth?

On last nights episode of the RHOA Reunion, we learned how it really went down in NeNe’s closet. Things got way more physical then what we saw on the show. Apparently, Nene choked and scratched one of the producers/cameramen, and chipped his tooth.

On the reunion show, Andy asks NeNe if she regretted getting physical with the cameraman. To this, NeNe says, “It didn’t bother me….I said we were not filming in my closet, and no one was to go in my closet. That was a rule said up front.”

Porsha said, “Well, him, but the other guy got choked up, scratched up, went to the hospital.” NeNe said she was unaware that anyone went to the hospital and Porsha added, “He absolutely did and absolutely had scratches on his back. Choked up and head drug against the wall.”

NeNe did acknowledge that she had no right to get physical with him. Porsha also insists that NeNe got physical with her, saying, “I felt a hand on my back, and my belt came off, and I went forward. So at that point, I was like, ‘Okay, you know what? She means it.’ And once I walked on out the closet, that’s when I saw the man’s shirt ripped, and then I saw her choking up the producer. And that’s exactly what happened.”

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 15 hours ago

