Prince Memoir To Be Released This Fall!

2015 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Prince was apparently working on a memoir at the time of his passing, now his estate announced that it will be released this fall! The 288-page memoir will be released Oct. 29, and is titled, ‘The Beautiful Ones.’

Prince

Source: Rob Verhorst / Getty

The publisher, Random House, said in a statement, “The Beautiful Ones’ is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the memoir promises to  span from Prince’s childhood to his early years as a musician to the cusp of international stardom, using Prince’s own writings, a scrapbook of his personal photos, and the original handwritten lyric sheets for many of his most iconic songs, which he kept at Paisley Park. It will depicts Prince’s evolution through deeply revealing, never-before-shared images and memories and culminates with his original handwritten treatment for his masterwork, ‘Purple Rain.’

Will you read it?

Prince Memoir To Be Released This Fall! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

