BEYONCE: Lemonade Now Streaming Everywhere

It’s Christmas in April for the #BeyHive.

After delighting fans with the release of a new Netflix concert film and live album last week, Beyoncé remains in a giving mood. Lemonade is now on all major streaming platforms, three years after the 65-minute visual album premiered on HBO. Until today, HBO and Tidal subscribers were the only ones who could appreciate Queen Bey’s art.

Lemonade features the singles “Formation,” “Sorry,” “Hold Up,” “Freedom” featuring Kendrick Lamar, “All Night” and “Daddy Lessons” featuring theDixie Chicks.

Within hours of the overnight album rollout, Lemonade, “All Night” and Tidal all popped up on Twitter’s trending topics.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • And the hits just keep on coming.
  • What did we do to deserve Queen Beyonce blessing us like this?
  • Took her long enough. Sure, it’s not unusual to have platform-specific release windows these days, but three years is really pushing it.
  • Are there really any BeyHive fans who haven’t bothered to sign up for Tidal at this point?
  • Great news! I’ve been waiting to listen to this album again ever since my free trial expired.
Don Juan Fasho

