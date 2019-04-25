CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

BUN B: Stands Ground Against Home Invader

10 reads
Leave a comment

Houston rapper Bun B stood his ground against a home invader who tried to steal his wife’s luxury car.

The would-be-crook knocked on the rapper’s door on Tuesday night. His wife, Queenie, opened it, thinking it might be a package. Instead of a delivery guy, she found a guy with a gun on the other side of the door, demanding valuables. She said he could take the Audi in the garage.

Bun was upstairs and heard the entire thing unfold. He grabbed his gun and confronted the thief as he was getting into the car. The two traded shots, and the bad guy dropped his gun and ran away. A few hours later, when someone showed up at an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound in the shoulder, cops came to book him for two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count burglary. (Houston Chronicle)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • You’ve gotta be a real fool to mess with an OG like Bun.
  • This couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. Inside and outside of the rap game, Bun and his family spread nothing but positivity. Good thing they’re OK.
  • People give entertainers crap for traveling with firearms, but this shows that sometimes they’re necessary to keep you and your family safe.
  • I mean, he probably could have just let the guy take the car, and let insurance deal with a replacement, but his pride wouldn’t let him.
  • A gun battle? This could have ended many different ways, most of them bad.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Against , Bun B , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Ground , home , Invader , Stands

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close