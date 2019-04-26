CLOSE
Naomi Campbell Shines on Nigeria Runway & at Orphanage (Photos)

Toni & Guy London Fashion Week Hair Show

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Naomi Campbell slayed the Runway in Lagos, Nigeria.

 

Naomi took this trip to be apart of the 2019 Arise Fashion Week in Victoria Island. She Queened as always.

 

She collaborated with so many designers and truly shined on the runway.

 

When she wasn’t working the runway, she wasn’t working the runway, the 48 year- old visited the Nigeria Orphanage.

She is always out here working hard and thinking outside the box. Can’t wait to see whats next for her.

What are your thoughts?

Photos
