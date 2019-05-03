HAWAII: Man Falls Into Volcano And Survives

It doesn’t seem possible that someone could fall into an active volcano and survive, but that’s what happened this week in Hawaii.

Officials at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park say a man was rescued after falling into the active Kilauea volcano. They say he climbed over a metal railing to get a better look from a 300-foot cliff, lost his footing and fell. He landed 70 feet below on a narrow ledge.

A search team found the man more than two hours later. He was alive but suffered serious injuries. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

People, the barriers are put there for a reason. Do not climb over them.

We have people falling into the Grand Canyon and now volcanoes? What the heck is going on?

A year ago, if you remember, Kilauea was erupting and sending lava flows all over the Big Island.

