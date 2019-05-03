CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: Gun Detecting Tool Coming To Price Hill

Price Hill are you ready for the new gun detecting tool???

That’s right new technology is coming to Price Hill it’s called Shotspotter. The technology that automatically notifies police when it detects gunfire.

Here’s how it works: There are about 25 sensors installed per square mile. When shots are fired, the system triangulates and pinpoints the location of the shot within 25 meters. That signal is sent to ShotSpotter headquarters in California, analyzed and sent back to police computers and cell phones in Cincinnati. It all happens in less than a minute.

This type of system could keep crime down, we will see how it plays out! (WKRC)

Don Juan Fasho

Don Juan Fasho

 

 

