ELIZABETH WARREN: Calls For Trump’s Impeachment

Elizabeth Warren took to the Senate floor on Tuesday and called for the impeachment of Donald Trump in response to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s “case closed” declaration regarding the Mueller report.

In her speech urging members of Congress to impeach Trump, Warren said, “More than 600 federal prosecutors have now said that what’s laid out in the Mueller report would constitute obstruction of justice, and would trigger a prosecution for any human being in this country other than the president of the United States.”

Warren added, “No matter how many times Mitch McConnell or the rest of the Republicans want to wish that away, it’s there, in black and white in the report.” (FOX News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Trump once claimed he could get away with murder.

As Trump said, no collusion, no obstruction. Let’s move on.

We really should hear from Mueller on this matter, now that we’ve heard the spin from Attorney General William Barr.

Also On 100.3: