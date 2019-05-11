CLOSE
Governor Mike DeWine Supports OhioMeans Jobs Readiness Seal!

The Ohio Department of Education, OhioMeansJobs, and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium have partnered to help students earn their high school diplomas and transcripts.

Yesterday in Powell, Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria joined Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Stalf at the conclusion of In-Demand Jobs Week. The intent was to highlight the Zoo’s Edge Program that allows high school students to earn the OhioMeansJobs Readiness Seal.

The OhioMeansJobs Readiness Seal is a designation high school students may earn on their diplomas and transcripts that shows they have demonstrated 15 professional skills such as reliability, collaboration, and work ethic at school, work, or in the community.

The list was compiled by business leaders in Ohio, based on qualities they feel are lacking in job applicants. By earning the OhioMeansJobs Readiness Seal, students are demonstrating they have skills that are in high demand by employers.

You can learn more about the OhioMeansJobs Readiness Seal program by clicking here.

 

 

Source: NBC4i 

Governor Mike DeWine Supports OhioMeans Jobs Readiness Seal! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

