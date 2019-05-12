Actress Peggy Lipton, star of The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks, has died. Her daughters from a marriage to music producer Quincy Jones announced her passing in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. She was 72. Lipton became a star when she was 21 as the smart flower child Julie Barnes in ABC’s hit, The Mod Squad. She earned four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe award for best actress. She married Jones in 1974 and stepped away from acting to focus on her family. They divorced in 1989. Lipton returned to acting with the role of Norma Jennings in the TV series Twin Peaks.

“Twin Peaks” Actress Peggy Lipton Dies was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted May 11, 2019

Also On 100.3: