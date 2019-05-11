Tour Stop #1: Washington D.C. Showed Major Love! [VIDEO, PHOTOS]

Tom Joyner and friends are hitting cities across the country to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

The One More Time Experience (OMTE) kicked off in Washington D.C. on Friday, May 10, 2019 in epic fashion – setting the bar high for the cities to come.

MAZE feat Frankie Beverly headlined the show but before we could get to “Joy & Pain” and “Golden Light of Day”; we were greeted by two very special guests, Donnie Simpson and Urban One Founder/Chairperson, Ms. Cathy Hughes.

Then it was time for laughs with a comedy set by Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul. It’s always entertaining to watch people see Huggy Lowdown for the first time. Most people expect to see a very old man because of his raspy tone over the airwaves but as you can see from his dance moves – Huggy is not an 80-year-old… although we bet he was sore the next morning!

We couldn’t guess what was coming next. After their set, Huggy and Chris came back on stage with a big surprise: KARYN WHITE.

Yes, Karyn White performed her smash single “Super Woman” to a stunned crowd who had no idea she was hitting the stage. It just shows you, you never who is going to show up at OMTE!

She shut it down! Ms. White definitely still has super vocals. Up next the legendary DJ Kool really got the party started and got everyone out of their seats until MAZE took over the stage.

By the time DJ Kool was done, the crowd was ready for the headliner!

MAZE feat Frankie Beverly put on a show that lasted 2 hours!

By the end, we were all sweating and tired from the dancing and partying.

You’d think after that, the show would be over! But no, there was still another surprise! Congresswoman Maxine Waters, or as we like to call her Auntie Maxine, surprised Tom and the audience!

WHATTTT!!! The crowded couldn’t believe it. Of course, she didn’t disappoint. Leaving behind words for Tom… and 45.

The night ended with a toast led by Tom. It was a perfect night.

Check out the upcoming tour stops here.

You do not want to miss this show!

Tour Stop #1: Washington D.C. Showed Major Love! [VIDEO, PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com