Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tour Stop #1: Washington D.C. Showed Major Love! [VIDEO, PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tom Joyner and friends are hitting cities across the country to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

The One More Time Experience (OMTE) kicked off in Washington D.C. on Friday, May 10, 2019 in epic fashion – setting the bar high for the cities to come.

MAZE feat Frankie Beverly headlined the show but before we could get to “Joy & Pain” and “Golden Light of Day”; we were greeted by two very special guests, Donnie Simpson and Urban One Founder/Chairperson, Ms. Cathy Hughes.

 

 

Then it was time for laughs with a comedy set by Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul. It’s always entertaining to watch people see Huggy Lowdown for the first time. Most people expect to see a very old man because of his raspy tone over the airwaves but as you can see from his dance moves – Huggy is not an 80-year-old… although we bet he was sore the next morning!

 

 

 

We couldn’t guess what was coming next. After their set, Huggy and Chris came back on stage with a big surprise: KARYN WHITE.

Yes, Karyn White performed her smash single “Super Woman” to a stunned crowd who had no idea she was hitting the stage. It just shows you, you never who is going to show up at OMTE!

 

 

She shut it down! Ms. White definitely still has super vocals. Up next the legendary DJ Kool really got the party started and got everyone out of their seats until MAZE took over the stage.

 

 

By the time DJ Kool was done, the crowd was ready for the headliner!

 

View this post on Instagram

Leave it to @legendary_dj_kool to get the crowd going! #tjms25

A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on

 

MAZE feat Frankie Beverly put on a show that lasted 2 hours!

 

 

By the end, we were all sweating and tired from the dancing and partying.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, Thank you, THANK YOU! #Tjms25

A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on

 

You’d think after that, the show would be over! But no, there was still another surprise! Congresswoman Maxine Waters, or as we like to call her Auntie Maxine, surprised Tom and the audience!

 

WHATTTT!!! The crowded couldn’t believe it. Of course, she didn’t disappoint. Leaving behind words for Tom… and 45.

 

 

The night ended with a toast led by Tom. It was a perfect night.

 

 

Check out the upcoming tour stops here.

You do not want to miss this show!

 

Tour Stop #1: Washington D.C. Showed Major Love! [VIDEO, PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close