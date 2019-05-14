50 CENT: New Series Coming To ABC

While it looks like Power is leaving rapper/ actor 50 Cent has another potential hit — the chart topper-turned-TV mogul has a new TV series in the works with ABC.

Variety reports that For Life has been picked up for the 2019-2020 season. The show is about Isaac Wright Junior, a prisoner-turned-lawyer fighting to overturn his wrongful conviction.

Curtis, who is going into the final season of his Starz crime drama Power, calls his new show “must-see TV.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Forbes List Fifty is back on top.

It’s crazy how he can go from multi-platinum artist to bankrupt to TV mogul, all within a few years.

This has potential to be his biggest hit to date.

50’s real life story is crazier than any TV show could ever be.

Also On 100.3: