NORTH WEST: Makes Her Own “Old Town Road” Video

Fans got a preview of the direction North West may go in life when Kim Kardashian posted a video of her and Kanye’s daughter’s “Old Town Road” remix.

The 5-year-old showed off her skills in front of and behind the camera, by directing, choreographing, and co-starring in a music video for one of her favorite songs, alongside her mama. Kim captioned the video “What we do on maternity leave…”

It’s funny when you consider that after running into one another at a music festival and taking a picture with Kanye and North, Lil Nas X tweeted, “North was not feeling me.” On Tuesday, he added, “Update: North may feel me just a little LMAO.”

The official “Old Town Road” music video is due out on Friday.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • She’s following in the footsteps of Beyonce’s oldest, Blue Ivy, who helped her mom choreograph a Coachella dance number.
  • Talent runs in the family.
  • Lil’ Northy’s a tastemaker.
  • Is it too late for a North cameo in the official video? Maybe playing cowgirl and riding on a pony or little horse?
  • I don’t care if she’s 5 or 50, it helps to have a famous fan like North in your corner.
  • Watch Kanye go and remix this now just so his daughter thinks he’s even cooler.
  • We’ve waited weeks for an official video. I don’t blame her for taking matters into her own hand.
Don Juan Fasho

