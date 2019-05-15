CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

ABORTION: Alabama Passes Near-Total Ban

4 reads
Leave a comment

he Alabama state Senate yesterday approved the most restrictive bill that will ban abortions in the state and challenge Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court.

The bill effectively puts an end to the procedure in all cases except ones in which the mother’s health is at risk. Democrats in the Senate tried to include cases of rape and incest included in the exceptions, but Republicans shot it down.

The bill would also make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion and would carry a sentence of 99 years in prison. The bill now goes to Republican Governor Kay Ivey who has not yet announced whether she will sign it. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This bill is even more restrictive that the one Georgia recently signed.
  • Abortion rights activists have vowed to fight the measure.
  • This is going to the Supreme Court and the 40-year-old Roe v. Wade is going to be aggressively challenged.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Abortion , Alabama , ban , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Near-Total , passes

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close