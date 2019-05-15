ABORTION: Alabama Passes Near-Total Ban

he Alabama state Senate yesterday approved the most restrictive bill that will ban abortions in the state and challenge Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court.

The bill effectively puts an end to the procedure in all cases except ones in which the mother’s health is at risk. Democrats in the Senate tried to include cases of rape and incest included in the exceptions, but Republicans shot it down.

The bill would also make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion and would carry a sentence of 99 years in prison. The bill now goes to Republican Governor Kay Ivey who has not yet announced whether she will sign it. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

This bill is even more restrictive that the one Georgia recently signed.

Abortion rights activists have vowed to fight the measure.

This is going to the Supreme Court and the 40-year-old Roe v. Wade is going to be aggressively challenged.

Also On 100.3: