DELLS: Bass Voice Chuck Barksdale Dead at 84

Dells co-founder Chuck Barkdale, whose bass voice was a cornerstone of the group’s soulful sound, died Wednesday in suburban Chicago. He was 84.

The group signature song, “Oh What a Night,” was a hit in different versions during the 1950s and ’60s. They also made their mark with “Stay in My Corner,” “There Is” and “Give Your Baby a Standing Ovation.”

In 1991, they enjoyed a Top 15 R&B chart hit with “A Heart Is a House for Love,” recorded for the Robert Townsend movie The Five Heartbeats — for which the group served as technical advisors.

The Dells were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. (Billboard)

