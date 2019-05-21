CLOSE
Cincinnati: Forest Park Student Loan Debt To Be Paid Off By Robert Smith

This is some great news right here.

A Forest Park student had the dream of a lifetime come true and he’s right here in Cincinnati.

His name is Cameron Cunningham is still shocked by the major gift he received at his graduation Sunday.

“I would tell him I know God loves me because he sent him as my commencement speaker,” said Cunningham.

“On behalf of the eight generations of my family that has been in this country, we’re gonna put a little fuel in your bus,” Smith told the graduates. “This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans.” “I said, ‘Did y’all hear what he said?!'” Cunningham laughed. “I’m still in a daze!”

Wow, this is excellent I’m so proud of this black young man Fasho. Keep up the good work!  (WKRC)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

