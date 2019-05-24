FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 5/24/19

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Comedian Tone Bell stops by the studio to promote his show at the Funny Bone, Commissioner Dumas calls in to clear up some comments, Kevin Aldrige calls in for his Friday update, and Carol Lewis calls in to talk about a recent case between minors involving sexting.

Today’s topics: The conversation about Commissioner Dumas continues and Should a father who pays child support have to pay for half of the birthday party for his son?

