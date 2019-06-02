Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Rashida is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Rashida and Jamal are both 29 and have been in a serious relationship for the last year and a half. Rashida says even though they met at a church event, she knows that Jamal is not into Chrisitianity. That was not a problem until now. Three weeks ago, he proposed and she accepted. He says that since they have been fornicating for most of their relationship, a church wedding seems sacrilegious. Rashida is from a very religious family and everyone has been married in the church for generations. She understands and agrees with Jamal, but is wondering how to get around the church wedding and keep her family out of her business? What advice would you offer Rashida?

