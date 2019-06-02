0 reads Leave a comment
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is in the number one spot in it’s opening weekend.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|WB
|$49,025,000
|–
|4,108
|–
|$11,934
|$49,025,000
|$170
|1
|2
|1
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$42,335,000
|-53.7%
|4,476
|–
|$9,458
|$185,032,174
|$183
|2
|3
|N
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$25,000,000
|–
|3,610
|–
|$6,925
|$25,000,000
|$40
|1
|4
|N
|Ma (2019)
|Uni.
|$18,260,000
|–
|2,808
|–
|$6,503
|$18,260,000
|$5
|1
|5
|2
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|LG/S
|$11,100,000
|-54.9%
|3,604
|-246
|$3,080
|$125,752,812
|–
|3
|6
|3
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$7,813,000
|-54.6%
|3,105
|-705
|$2,516
|$815,501,784
|$356
|6
|7
|4
|Pokemon Detective Pikachu
|WB
|$6,665,000
|-50.3%
|3,147
|-677
|$2,118
|$130,601,211
|$150
|4
|8
|6
|Booksmart
|UAR
|$3,328,648
|-52.0%
|2,518
|+13
|$1,322
|$14,366,831
|–
|2
|9
|5
|Brightburn
|SGem
|$2,315,000
|-70.5%
|2,607
|–
|$888
|$14,212,552
|$6
|2
|10
|8
|The Hustle
|UAR
|$1,300,000
|-63.7%
|1,407
|-970
|$924
|$33,195,602
|–
|4
Weekend Box Office Results- June 2, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
