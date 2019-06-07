Cincinnati Podcast
Lincoln Ware Rewind: 99 year-old World War II Black Veteran Speaks on D-Day

Richard Stewart World War II Veteran

Source: Raven Fulton / Radio One Digital

June 6th marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day.  1944 allied forces invaded the Nazi beaches of Normandy, France. This invasion would mark the start of liberation for Europe during World War II. Today, World Leaders, royalty and World War II veterans return and gather at the Portsmouth Naval Memorial on the 75th anniversary.

Many might began to notice that all the veterans seen on TV are white and ask themselves, “Weren’t there black soldiers serving during World War II?”. Yes, there was. Lincoln invited 99-year-old Richard Stewart, of the local Stewart Funeral Home here in Cincinnati, to come on the show and talk about what it was like to be apart of D – Day as a black soldier 75 years ago.

Take a listen.

 

 

(source)

 

Lincoln Ware Rewind: 99 year-old World War II Black Veteran Speaks on D-Day was originally published on 1015soul.com

