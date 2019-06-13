David Ortiz: The Alleged Shooter Has been Caught

Police had locked up the man that they believe to have shot baseball player David Ortiz.

His name is Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, he is the alleged shooter…. They are said to have been paid 400,000 pesos — or almost $8,000 — to carry out the hit. (LBS)

via TMZ:

As we previously reported, Ortiz was shot in the back on Sunday night as he was sitting in an outside patio area of a popular Dominican Republic nightclub.

D.R. cops say two young men drove up to the scene on a motorcycle … when one of them got off to fire a single bullet into the Red Sox legend’s lower back.

