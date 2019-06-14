Baby Phat: Ladies Are You Ready For The Return Of Baby Phat???

Cincinnati are you ready Baby Phat is back!!!

That’s right Baby Phat is going to collab with Forever 21.

via Complex:

Per Refinery 29, the new pieces launching Thursday are actually just a preview of a full relaunch collection slated for September. The Forever 21 collab follows the pricing model the shop is known for, meaning prospective buyers who recall the brand’s 2000s heyday can score some of the first wave of the 2019 edition without totally Messing up the monies.

“It’s perfect timing for this,” founder Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner told WWD earlier this year when it was initially announced that she had purchased the brand after a deep search. “Over the past several years, we realized the brand resonates with people and lives deep in their souls.”

At the time, Leissner teased that she and the team had designs on providing a “new messaging” for young people.

In new comments given to Refinery 29 ahead of Thursday’s reveal, Forever 21’s VP of merchandising Linda Chang touted the brand’s “iconic” status and looked forward to helping new customers discover the looks.

“It has been an honor to work with Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, on this project, and we can’t wait to help customers rediscover a legendary brand,” she said.

Fasho Thoughts:

Will you buy the new Baby Phat?

Do you still have Baby Phat clothes from the 2000s?

Also On 100.3: