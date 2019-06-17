Cincinnati: Major Flooding In The Northside!!!

The flooding coming from a manhole took over parts of the Northside…

Homeowners along Martha Street near Virginia Avenue said the flooding started around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Rushing waters went up on the sidewalks and into the basements of some homes.

“Three freezers, two hot water heaters, washer and dryer, I mean you name it, it’s all gone, you know,” sad Northside resident Berttie Wesley. “I don’t know (what to do next). I’ll start crying. I don’t know. It’s just up to God.”

Let us keep these families lifted up in prayer… I can only imagine how they fill right now! (WKRC)

