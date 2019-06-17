CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Major Flooding In The Northside!!!

18 reads
Leave a comment

The flooding coming from a manhole took over parts of the Northside…

Homeowners along Martha Street near Virginia Avenue said the flooding started around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Rushing waters went up on the sidewalks and into the basements of some homes.

“Three freezers, two hot water heaters, washer and dryer, I mean you name it, it’s all gone, you know,” sad Northside resident Berttie Wesley. “I don’t know (what to do next). I’ll start crying. I don’t know. It’s just up to God.”

Let us keep these families lifted up in prayer… I can only imagine how they fill right now! (WKRC)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Flooding , in , Major , northside , The

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close