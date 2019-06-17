CLOSE
Woman Jumps Off Bridge To Her Death As Her 3 Children Wait In The Car

According to Pittsburgh police, a woman parked her car on the Homestead Grays Bridge on Friday evening, left her three children inside of the vehicle, and proceeded to jump over the railing, killing herself.

A city public safety spokesman said police, fire and EMS crews responded to the bridge about 7:20 p.m. for a report of a woman on the outer railing, per reports from The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. By the time emergency responders arrived on the scene, the woman had fallen into the Monongahela River; River Rescue recovered her body at about 9:15 p.m. and that is when she was declared dead.

The woman was identified as 26-year-old Stanlee Allyn Holbrook of McKees Rocks, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said that they found three children between the ages of 1 and 9 in the car and luckily, all of them were unharmed. The children were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and will be turned over to the Office of Children, Youth and Families (CYF), according to the spokesman.

Following the incident, two lanes of traffic were closed while police processed the scene, snarling traffic in the surrounding areas.

