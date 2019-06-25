Jussie Smollett: Chicago Police Released Over 70 Hours Of Video

Chicago police have released their investigative files and over 70 hours of video related to the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax.

via ABC 7:

Among the video clips released is one of Chicago police arriving at the actor’s apartment in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, responding to a 911 call from Smollett’s manager reporting the star had been a victim of a racial and homophobic attack on the street. Inside the apartment, the video, which was blurred by Chicago police, shows Smollett has a rope loosely strung around his neck, which he tells police was put there by his attackers.

Police ask him if he wants to remove the supposed noose, which he does, and then when informed that a police body camera is recording the whole thing, the actor asks that the camera be turned off. (LOVE B SCOTT)

