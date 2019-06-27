Cincinnati: Congrats To La Salle Marching Heading To D.C.

Cincinnati help we wish a BIG congratulations to La Salle high school marching band.

They will be performing in this years July 4th Parade in Washington D.C.

Via: (WKRC)

“When we were talking about taking a summer trip a year and a half ago, we had to apply to get into the parade,” La Salle High School band director Angelo Sylvester said. “So we sent in an application, we sent the videos, our band resume, and they selected us to go.”

La Salle High School will represent Ohio and is one of 17 bands across the country that were chosen.

“We have a lot of energy and our kids are really committed to everything they do,” Sylvester said. “That level of commitment is really hard to find in a high school ensemble and they have it. They really do.”

The students leave Monday night and will perform during the parade on Constitution Avenue along the National Mall from 7th to 17th Street.

“It should be a really good opportunity for the kids, first and foremost,” Sylvester said. “I’m really excited about it.”

