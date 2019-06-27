CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Congrats To La Salle Marching Heading To D.C.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Cincinnati help we wish a BIG congratulations to La Salle high school marching band.

They will be performing in this years July 4th Parade in Washington D.C.

Via: (WKRC)

“When we were talking about taking a summer trip a year and a half ago, we had to apply to get into the parade,” La Salle High School band director Angelo Sylvester said. “So we sent in an application, we sent the videos, our band resume, and they selected us to go.”

La Salle High School will represent Ohio and is one of 17 bands across the country that were chosen.

“We have a lot of energy and our kids are really committed to everything they do,” Sylvester said. “That level of commitment is really hard to find in a high school ensemble and they have it. They really do.”

The students leave Monday night and will perform during the parade on Constitution Avenue along the National Mall from 7th to 17th Street.

“It should be a really good opportunity for the kids, first and foremost,” Sylvester said. “I’m really excited about it.”

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

cincinnati , Congrats , D.C. , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Heading , LA , Marching , Salle , TO

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close