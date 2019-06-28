CLOSE
LaLa Anthony: Isn’t To Happy With Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has a lot to explain to Lala after being seen on a Yacht with another woman. He sadi it was a business trip & he was there with a couple.

I don’t think Lala is buying it!

via Page Six:

The former Knicks star has vehemently denied any hanky-panky, but “she’s a wreck over it,” a source told Page Six of La La.

Melo tried to clear up any drama in a video, obtained by TMZ, in which he explains the woman in the photo is married.On Thursday morning, La La posted — then deleted — a photo of a bloody heart with a dagger in it on Instagram.

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that s?-?-?t is not cool at all,” he said. “That’s not cool at all .?.?. The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now, and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this.”

Another insider confirmed that the couple, who separated in 2017 and reconciled the next year, are still together.

But a different source told us that La La is currently in therapy.

“She has trust issues and does not trust him fully,” the source said.

La La later posted video from the set of the “90210” reboot with co-star Brian Austin Green.

We’re not sure we’d trust Carmelo either. (LoveBScott)

