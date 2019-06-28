Chaka Khan On Kanye Sampling Her Song;”I Thought it was Stupid”

Oh! Chaka Khan got very candid about how she feels about Kanye West sampling her hit song “Through the Fire”. Even though she gave him permission to do it, she was not pleased with the results. Check out what she has to say in her interview with Watch What Happens Live:

Chaka said that her conversation with Kanye about sampling the record was “very [different] than the song turned out.” She then said, “He called me when he just got out of the hospital. He said, ‘You were so instrumental in my healing process. I changed the words a little bit to the song but I had to eat through a wire. Jaws wired shut through a straw.’ It meant that much to me. It really got my heart, tugged at my string. I was like, yeah, use it.

From there, her opinion is made clear. Then when it came out—[mocks the high-pitched chorus]—I was pissed. It was a little insulting. Not insulting, I thought it was stupid. If I’d known he was gonna do that, I would have said, ‘Hell no.’”

Oh Wow! Do you agree with Chaka or did you like what Kanye did with the song?

Posted 4 hours ago

