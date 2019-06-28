CLOSE
Feature Story
SIDE EYE: Tristan Thompson Posts Birthday Tribute To Khloe Kardashian

Tristan may want that old thing back.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player paid tribute to ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian with a lovey-dovey post in honor of her 35th birthday.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he captioned photo of Khloé holding their daughter, True. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ??.”

 

SIDE EYE: Tristan Thompson Posts Birthday Tribute To Khloe Kardashian was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

