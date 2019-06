Over the last five years, the city has lost $10.3 million in unpaid parking tickets. Councilman Greg Landsman has proposed a new motion that would attempt to help the city collect those debts.

SOURCE: WCPO YouTube

Written By: A-Plus Posted 14 hours ago

