Cincinnati: Fire Truck Hit In Liberty Township

Cincinnati, we have to be careful while driving a firefighter was struck on the highway.

Via: (WKRC)

A crash involving two semis led to a firefighter ending up in the hospital after his fire truck was hit by a third semi in Liberty Township early Tuesday.

Dispatch said two semis crashed on I-75 Northbound near the Liberty Way exit after midnight. Both semis were disabled and one was blocking traffic in the right lane of I-75.

Moments later, a fire truck was struck by a third semi while assisting with traffic control and blocking the right lanes of I-75 with its emergency lights on as crews investigated the original crash.

Both the fire truck and the semi sustained heavy damage.

Also On 100.3: