#WTFasho LALA Anthony: Wins Big At The Casino

Congrats to Lala Anthony she hit it big at the Casino in New Orleans winning $68,000.

via Page Six:

She was in New Orleans for the Essence Festival when she shared her big win on Instagram.

Her estranged husband, Carmelo, 35, was not with her and La La seemingly threw shade at him during the festival. She pumped up the crowd by telling them that she didn’t care about a man anymore.

La La and Carmelo’s relationship has been on the rocks for quite some time.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 after they welcomed their son Kyan, now 12, and split in 2017. La La filed for separation, but they reconciled in 2018.

But their relationship took a turn after Carmelo was spotted on a yacht with Sara Smiri. He denied being inappropriate with her, but a source told Page Six that La La was “a wreck” over the photos.

“She has trust issues and does not trust him fully,” another source said, noting that she is in therapy.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” her representative told People. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.” (LOVEBSCOTT)

