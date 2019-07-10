Beyonce: Dropped A New Song Titled “Spirit”

Beyonce continues to keep us guessing. She has dropped a new song titled “Spirit”

The track will also appear on the film’s soundtrack, which comes out this Thursday and includes Bey’s duet with Donald Glover on “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

via Stereogum:

Beyoncé’s “Spirit” was made with the help of Hans Zimmer and South African producer and composer Lebo M. Zimmer composed the score for the original Lion King. Lebo arranged and performed music for the original film and its subsequent stage productions. (LOVEBSCOTT)

