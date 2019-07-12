CLOSE
Cincinnati: There’s A New Weed Ordinance In The Nati!!!

Weed is now legal in the Nati, but you still can’t smoke in public!

A new ordinance decriminalizing up to 100 grams of marijuana for recreational use in the city of Cincinnati goes into effect Friday.City Council passed the measure last month.Though it is no longer a criminal offense to possess or use small amounts of the drug, you still aren’t supposed to use it in public.

On Wednesday, a city spokesman released this statement in response to questions about how it will work:“Ordinance 175-2019 does not legalize the possession or use of marijuana. It does, however, eliminate the financial punishment associated with the possession and non-public use of less than 100 grams of marijuana.

The ordinance allows City law enforcement to cite individuals under a new City law which carries no criminal fine, CMC Sec. 910-23, rather than under the State code. Also, an offense cited under this section is not required by the City to be reported as a criminal conviction. Ordinance 175-2019 does not have any broader application.”Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman and Council Member Jeff Pastor initiated the legislation.

They voted for it, along with Council Members Chris Seelbach, Wendell Young and Greg Landsman.Council Members Amy Murray, David Mann and Tamaya Dennard voted no.Man said 100 grams is too much to decriminalize. He proposed an age limit of 18 and lowering the pot amount to 28 grams.Dennard said she would not vote to decriminalize marijuana until she knew records of previous users would be expunged.State Attorney General Dave Yost criticized the ordinance as “political theater.”“A city ordinance cannot trump state law. This is political theater – symbolic. Possession of marijuana is not an arrestable offense even under state law and unless you possess more than 100 grams – a month’s supply.”

Don Juan Fasho

cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , in , is , Legal , Nati , now , The , weed

