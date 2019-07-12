CLOSE
Cincinnati Podcast
#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 7/12/19

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Lincoln Ware’s Summer Tour continues as Lincoln Ware broadcast live from Mt. Auburn Prep Academy.

Today’s guest: A Mt. Auburn student shares his experience at the Prep Academy as he enters his senior year. Morris Williams calls in and talks about the Hamilton County Community Reinvestment Group and Kevin Aldrige calls in for his weekly update.

Today’s topics: The conversation of Cincinnati’s curfew for minors continues as it goes into full effect tonight.

#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 7/12/19 was originally published on 1015soul.com

Photos
