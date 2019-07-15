CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Car Crash Slows Down Traffic On 75

0 reads
Leave a comment

If you were wondering why the traffic was so crazy going into work today! That’s because of a traffic accident on 75.

 

Via (FOX19) Expect longer-than-usual delays on southbound Interstate 75 near the Lockland split Monday morning.

A crash shut down all lanes at near Cooper Avenue at the Lockland split before 8 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Now only the right lanes are shut down, http://www.ohgo.com reports. Injuries were initially reported in the crash, but ambulance left without transporting anyone to a hospital, dispatchers say.

Detour onto eastbound I-275 or Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to reach southbound I-71.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

75 , car , cincinnati , crash , donjuanfasho , down , fasho celebrity news , on , Slows , traffic

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 days ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close