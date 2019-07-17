Tamar & Vincent Are Officially Divorced!!!

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert are officially uncoupled! Their divorce is finalized.

According to theJasmineBrand.com, new court documents show after 9 yrs of marriage, they’re both single. The next step is for them to decide how they’ll split their remaining assets. Tamar and Herbert also have six-year-old Logan together. Tamar has since moved on. She has been dating her new boyfriend David Adefeso for over a year now.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

