CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was Recording “The Lion King,” And This Is What He Learned

0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Actor Donald Glover voices “Simba” in Disney’s forthcoming live-action rendition of “The Lion King,” and the 35-year-old has more in common with the animated character than one would think. The new film reimagines the 1994 classic by breathing life into the story through advanced CGI and technology. While Disney seeks to capture a new audience with its re-release, the foundation of the story, which guides audiences through an epic story of loss and triumph, remains pure.

While recording “The Lion King,” Glover experienced a tremendous loss himself–his father died. While the tragedy rocked his core, he was able to use the experience to understand time and “the circle of life” in a deeper way.

“I realized through that, time is really the only thing that your kind of guaranteed. And as that passes you see more and more and you understand more and more. And the things that they leave behind within you, that’s how they live on, so it’s important.”

“Even speaking about it, I feel like that was the purpose a little bit, to be able to use what was given and pass it down.”

Powerful perspective. You can watch a teaser clip of the interview below. Full conversation drops Friday.

 

Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was Recording “The Lion King,” And This Is What He Learned was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 week ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close