36 year old Jeremiah and 31 year old Ebony have been dating for about 5 months. They’ve been on multiple dates since they first met and seem to have a pretty good relationship. Jeremiah says in the midst of an intimate evening Ebony abruptly interrupted the moment to disclose some very disturbing information. Ebony says about 3-4 years ago she had an outbreak but hasn’t had one since then. After the conversation, Jeremiah made a conscious decision to be intimate with Ebony. Tonight, Jeremiah feels like he’s playing Russian roulette and wants to know if he should continue the relationship because she was honest and he really cares for her; or leave it alone all together.

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

