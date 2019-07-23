Summer Mini Concert Series: Ginuwine

Tune in to the show tonight for another great edition of the Summer Mini Concert Series ! Tonight we get into the music of multi-platinum, Grammy nominated artist; Ginuwine. The Washington, D.C. native had many number one hits in the 90’s and 2000’s. Speaking of hits be sure to tune in tonight to hear a few, everything kicks off at 7 pm!

Here’s a popular hit from Ginuwine, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

