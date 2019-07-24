CLOSE
Disneyland Brawl: Family Members Facing Charges

Family members have been charged in the Disneyland brawl.

 

via TMZ:

The fight erupted in Toontown — right in the middle of throngs of kids and families. You hear one of the people in the fight say, “I’m ready to go to jail tonight.” That person seems to also reference a Southern California gang.

Just before the fight breaks out, you hear someone in the video talk about disrespecting family. You see a woman spit on the guy in pink and all hell breaks loose. (LOVEBSCOTT)

Source: CS / CS

