Written By: Don Juan Fasho

The Cincinnati Music Festival Kicks off this weekend.

The festival is held at Paul Brown Stadium.

Friday’s lineup includes performances from Maxwell, Earth, Wind & Fire, RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike of New Addition), Tamia and Raheem DeVaughn.

Mary J. Blige, Frankie Beverly, and Maze, Blackstreet featuring Teddy Riley & Dave Hollister, The Ohio Players, and Major.