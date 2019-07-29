CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

0 reads
Leave a comment
#OHSOREALSCENARIO

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Kia is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Money Moves - Alison Stroming

Source: iOne / iOne

Kia and Anika are in their early 40’s and have been friends since freshmen year of college. Kia says Anika called her in tears saying her house is going to be foreclosed on in a couple of days. Anika said she tried to raise the money but unfortunately wasn’t able to raise all of it so she asked Kia desperately for $5000.00. So without question, Kia came to her rescue. It’s been almost two years and recently Anika got windfall of money from a car accident. Kia says Anika called her asking if she would be a bridesmaid in her wedding but she never mentioned the money she owed her. In fact Anika mentioned the dress would only cost $300. Kia is completely distraught and tonight she wants to know how she should handle this situation moving forward. 

Connect With Us On Social Media

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close