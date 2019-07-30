Wendy Williams: Is Unbothered By Bow Wow

Wendy Williams wants you to know that she is very unbothered by Bow Wow’s body shaming.

via TMZ:

We’re told Wendy isn’t the slightest bit worried about his shade … and she’s doubling down on her defense of Ciara by maintaining Bow Wow shouldn’t have said anything bad about his ex in the first place.

Wendy’s position is … Bow Wow should keep Ciara’s name out of his mouth, unless he’s giving her props for being smoking hot and killing the game.

As for her calling Bow Wow short — clear height shaming — we’re told Wendy says she was just speaking the truth. (LOVEBSCOTT)

