Wendy Williams: Will NOT Be Joining ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Forget what you heard Wendy Williams wants you to know she will not be joining the Real Housewives Of New York.

via TooFab:

Addressing her plans for her upcoming summer break, Williams said “what I won’t be doing” is appearing on the Bravo show.

As the audience let out a disappointed groan, Wendy exclaimed, “Excuse me?!” She then added, “I have a purple chair of my own! I mean, I like the ‘Housewives’ and stuff like that, but if you have a talk show that is your own, why would you?”

“First of all, you’re not coming to my apartment,” she continued. “You’re not checking out who I date, there would be so many no, no, nos that you would be bored with me!” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: