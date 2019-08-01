CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

#OHSOREALSCENARIO

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Teresa is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Baby Yaves

Source: Ellis Family / Ellis Family

Teresa is 39 years old and her clock is ticking. She wants to have a baby but can’t find a good prospect. Teresa says her one and only true love, Mark lives very far away; but they speak often. About a year about she finally built up the courage to ask if he would be the father of her child. Mark informed her that he moved on and is currently engaged, however; he agreed with one condition – his identity would have to remain anonymous for the sake of his soon to be wife. Teresa agrees reluctantly! A few months ago Teresa delivered a healthy baby boy, but now she’s torn. She wants her son to know his father but those weren’t the terms of the agreement. What should Teresa do? What’s your advice?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close